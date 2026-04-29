Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 to GBX 105 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the homebuilder's stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the company's current price.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TW

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 5.3%

TW stock opened at GBX 79 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 94.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the homebuilder to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

In related news, insider Chris Carney acquired 90,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, with a total value of £77,710.46. Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 139,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, with a total value of £119,772.20. Insiders have bought a total of 230,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,808,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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