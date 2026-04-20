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Berenberg Bank Increases M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 170

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
M&C Saatchi logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank raised its price target for M&C Saatchi to GBX 170 (from GBX 150) and maintained a "buy" rating, implying a potential upside of 48.79% from the current share price.
  • Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" with a GBX 174 target; overall analyst coverage shows three Buys and one Hold, giving a consensus price target of GBX 162.25 and an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Shares opened at GBX 114.26 (1‑year range GBX 100.50–GBX 200) with a market cap of £137.7m, and the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX (1.85) on revenue of £347.4m.
  • Interested in M&C Saatchi? Here are five stocks we like better.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 to GBX 170 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 48.79% from the company's current price.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 174 target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&C Saatchi presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 162.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 114.26 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 120.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.07. The stock has a market cap of £137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.31. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 100.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX (1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of £347.40 million for the quarter.

About M&C Saatchi

(Get Free Report)

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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