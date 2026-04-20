Berenberg Bank Increases M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 170

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 to GBX 170 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 48.79% from the company's current price.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 174 target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&C Saatchi presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 162.25.

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M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 114.26 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 120.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.07. The stock has a market cap of £137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.31. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 100.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX (1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of £347.40 million for the quarter.

About M&C Saatchi

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

Further Reading

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