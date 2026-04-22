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Berenberg Bank Lowers Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 2,015

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cerillion logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its Cerillion target from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,015 but kept a "buy" rating, with the new target implying about a 48.71% upside from the stock's previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: four analysts rate the stock a "Buy," Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a GBX 2,250 target, and the consensus target is GBX 2,071.25.
  • Cerillion shares opened at GBX 1,355 and were down 5.2%, with a market cap of £400.27 million, a P/E of 24.11, and a 12‑month range of GBX 990–1,950.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cerillion.

Cerillion (LON:CER - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,015 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 48.71% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,071.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Cerillion

Cerillion Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 1,355 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 990 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,373.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,405.24. The stock has a market cap of £400.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.55.

About Cerillion

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities. Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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