Berenberg Bank Lowers LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 90

LBG Media (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 to GBX 90 in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 92.77% from the stock's current price.

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LBG Media Stock Down 13.7%

LBG Media stock opened at GBX 46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.33. LBG Media has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.05. The firm has a market cap of £97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.79.

LBG Media (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that LBG Media will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current year.

About LBG Media

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.

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