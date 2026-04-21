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Berenberg Bank Lowers S&U (LON:SUS) Price Target to GBX 2,220

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
S&U logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its price target on S&U from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 and maintained a "hold" rating, implying roughly a 10.45% upside from the current price.
  • Shares were trading flat at GBX 2,010 mid-day; the company has a market cap of £244.24m, a P/E of 12.23, and a 52‑week range of GBX 1,400–2,458.50.
  • In the latest quarter S&U reported GBX 195.20 EPS on revenue of £107.43m, with a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 18.65%; analysts forecast about 231.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than S&U.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock's current price.

S&U Stock Performance

Shares of LON SUS remained flat at GBX 2,010 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,458.50. The firm has a market cap of £244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,085.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,020.61.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 195.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £107.43 million for the quarter. S&U had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts predict that S&U will post 231.3253012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

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