Berenberg Bank Lowers S&U (LON:SUS) Price Target to GBX 2,220

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock's current price.

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S&U Stock Performance

Shares of LON SUS remained flat at GBX 2,010 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,458.50. The firm has a market cap of £244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,085.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,020.61.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 195.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £107.43 million for the quarter. S&U had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts predict that S&U will post 231.3253012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

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