Berenberg Bank Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $360.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the network technology company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.02.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $297.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.19, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total value of $272,459.04. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 94,760 shares of company stock worth $21,660,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Article Title

Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Article Title

Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale by the chief accounting officer may add a bit of headline pressure, though it is modest relative to the company’s recent strength. Article Title

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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