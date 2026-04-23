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Berenberg Bank Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
discoverIE Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on discoverIE with a GBX 950 price target, implying about a 45.47% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is positive—five Buy ratings and one Hold—giving a "Moderate Buy" consensus and an average price target of GBX 875.83.
  • Shares traded at GBX 653 (down ~0.9%)—above the 50- and 200-day moving averages (~GBX 599)—and insiders have recently purchased stock, with insiders owning 3.7% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 870 price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 685 price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, discoverIE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 875.83.

View Our Latest Report on DSCV

discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.9%

DSCV traded down GBX 5.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 653.06. The company had a trading volume of 133,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 597.64. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 505 and a 52 week high of GBX 754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72. The stock has a market cap of £634.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 2,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 623 per share, with a total value of £16,204.23. Also, insider Clive Watson bought 200 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 640 per share, with a total value of £1,280. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity. The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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