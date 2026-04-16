Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,413.18 on Thursday. ASML has a 12-month low of $614.06 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,396.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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