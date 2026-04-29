Berenberg Bank Reiterates "Buy" Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 700 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 650 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 595.

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BP Stock Performance

LON BP opened at GBX 578.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 540.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.91. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 379.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30.

Insider Transactions at BP

In related news, insider Carol Howle acquired 62 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, for a total transaction of £316.20. Insiders purchased 142 shares of company stock worth $70,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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