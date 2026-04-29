Berenberg Bank Reiterates "Buy" Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 700 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock's previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 650 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 595.
View Our Latest Research Report on BP
BP Stock Performance
LON BP opened at GBX 578.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 540.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.91. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 379.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30.
Insider Transactions at BP
In related news, insider Carol Howle acquired 62 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, for a total transaction of £316.20. Insiders purchased 142 shares of company stock worth $70,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.
Key BP News
Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and trading boom: BP reported a big jump in Q1 profits as oil-market volatility around the Iran war boosted trading gains and lifted earnings, beating estimates and supporting the stock’s rally. BP profits double as Iran war triggers oil trading boom
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst praise for new management: An RBC analyst highlighted the new CEO’s “straightforward” priorities after the quarter, which investors see as constructive for execution and capital allocation. BP rises after easy Q1 beat; RBC analyst lauds 'straightforward' priorities by new CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: UBS reiterated a Buy rating, adding to the positive sentiment around the quarter and outlook. UBS Buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed sell-side view: JPMorgan kept a Neutral rating, suggesting some caution remains despite the strong quarter. JPMorgan remains neutral
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder pushback at AGM: Investors rejected two board proposals at the annual meeting — an early sign of governance friction as new leadership settles in. Shareholders decline two board proposals
- Negative Sentiment: Debt and balance-sheet watch: Commentary ahead of results flagged rising debt as something for investors to monitor despite strong earnings and cash generation. Q1 preview: rising debt under watch
- Negative Sentiment: Labor/lockout issue: Political attention has risen over a BP lockout, with calls for government intervention — a potential operational and reputational risk. Mrvan asks Commerce Secretary to support end to BP lockout
BP Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.
See Also
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