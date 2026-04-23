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Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
GB Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on GB Group with a GBX 290 price target, implying about a 37.1% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (four Buys, one Hold) with an average price target of GBX 329.
  • Shares traded down ~3.3% to GBX 211.50, leaving the stock below analyst targets; market capitalization is £492.19M and the shares carry a high valuation (PE ~58.8).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 265 price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 329.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBG

GB Group Trading Down 3.3%

LON GBG traded down GBX 7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 211.50. 847,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,832. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185.05 and a 1-year high of GBX 292. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.19 million, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GB Group (LON:GBG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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