Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session's volume of 119,140 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

About Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

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