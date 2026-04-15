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Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Berkeley Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 69% to 200,803 shares, with the stock trading around $9.13 (about a 0.4% decline from the prior close).
  • Analyst consensus is "Hold", based on 1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 4 Hold and 1 Sell, with recent notes including a Zacks downgrade to Hold and RBC moving its rating to Hold.
  • Key financial/technical metrics include a current ratio of 3.54, quick ratio of 0.65 and debt-to-equity of 0.19, and the share price is below both the 50-day ($10.46) and 200-day ($10.53) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Berkeley Group.

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session's volume of 119,140 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

About Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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