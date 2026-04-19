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Best Airline Stocks To Research - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
United Airlines logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines Group (AAL), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are MarketBeat's top airline stocks to research today, chosen for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among airline equities.
  • Airline stocks are cyclical and capital‑intensive, with margins especially sensitive to economic growth, travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs, and regulation—key risks and drivers for investors to monitor.
  • Merger rumors involving United and American are circulating, which could add strategic implications and volatility for the sector.
  • Interested in United Airlines? Here are five stocks we like better.

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating passenger and cargo air transportation. Investors treat them as cyclical, capital‑intensive equities with high fixed costs and margins that are especially sensitive to factors like economic growth, travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Airlines Right Now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

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