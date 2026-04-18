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Best Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IREN (IREN), TeraWulf (WULF) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) are the three Bitcoin-related stocks MarketBeat's screener highlights today, chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Bitcoin stocks in recent days.
  • IREN (formerly Iris Energy) is a bitcoin miner that owns and operates large mining data centers and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
  • “Bitcoin stocks” give equity exposure to Bitcoin and the crypto industry without owning BTC directly, but their share prices also reflect company-specific operational, financial, and regulatory risks in addition to cryptocurrency volatility.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

IREN, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose operations or assets are closely tied to Bitcoin — for example miners, exchanges, custody or hardware/software providers, or firms that hold significant Bitcoin on their balance sheets. These stocks give investors equity exposure to Bitcoin’s price moves and the broader crypto industry without owning BTC directly, but their share prices also reflect company-specific operational, financial, and regulatory risks in addition to cryptocurrency volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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