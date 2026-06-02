Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Sells $38,086,642.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Schulze sold 500,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $38,086,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,930,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $832,036,206.32. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. 4,533,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,129. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 48.70%. Best Buy's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Trending Headlines about Best Buy

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $90.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $525,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Best Buy by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,096,015 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $207,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,020,539 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $135,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,544 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Best Buy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,052,805 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 785,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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