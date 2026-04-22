Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.59, but opened at $63.71. Best Buy shares last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 808,133 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Wedbush dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 8,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $515,296.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,572,869.38. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $211,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,751.84. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $4,945,353. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,255,320 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $1,623,409,000 after acquiring an additional 307,905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158,839 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $613,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,452,642 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $498,805,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,080 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $316,718,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,294 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $252,881,000 after purchasing an additional 605,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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