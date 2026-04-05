Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Today - April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources, Visionary, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges (such as the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange). For investors, they provide exposure to the Canadian economy and prominent sectors like energy, materials and financials, while bringing considerations such as Canadian-dollar currency risk, domestic regulation and potential dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

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Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GV

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

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