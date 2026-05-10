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Best Casino Stocks To Consider - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Rush Street Interactive were highlighted as the top casino stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent trading activity.
  • The article notes these names had the highest dollar trading volume among casino stocks over the past several days, suggesting strong investor interest and volatility.
  • Each company operates in a different part of the gaming market: DraftKings focuses on online sports betting and casino gaming, MGM runs casino-resort properties, and Rush Street Interactive specializes in online casino and sports betting.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Rush Street Interactive are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Casino stocks” refers to shares of companies whose business performance is often driven more by chance, speculation, or unpredictable market sentiment than by steady fundamentals. Investors may use the term to describe highly volatile, high-risk stocks that can produce large gains or losses quickly, similar to gambling rather than traditional long-term investing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DraftKings Right Now?

Before you consider DraftKings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DraftKings wasn't on the list.

While DraftKings currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

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