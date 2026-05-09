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Best Chinese Stocks To Follow Today - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Charming Medical logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five Chinese stocks to watch on May 9 based on recent dollar trading volume: Charming Medical, Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and RBB Bancorp.
  • Charming Medical and Regencell Bioscience both focus on Traditional Chinese Medicine, but in different areas: Charming Medical offers TCM-inspired wellness and postpartum services, while Regencell develops TCM-based treatments for neurocognitive disorders such as ADHD and autism.
  • UP Fintech and RBB Bancorp serve Chinese-linked customer bases, with UP Fintech providing online brokerage services for Chinese investors and RBB Bancorp offering banking products to Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities.
  • Interested in Charming Medical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Charming Medical, Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and RBB Bancorp are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” refers to shares of companies that are based in mainland China, Hong Kong, or are otherwise closely tied to the Chinese economy and listed on domestic or foreign stock exchanges. For stock market investors, the term often includes companies with significant exposure to China’s markets, consumers, or regulatory environment, such as large technology, financial, industrial, and consumer businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Charming Medical Right Now?

Before you consider Charming Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charming Medical wasn't on the list.

While Charming Medical currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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