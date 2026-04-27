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Best Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Palo Alto Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Palo Alto Networks (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Fortinet (FTNT) as the top cybersecurity stocks to watch after recording the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Investors view cybersecurity stocks as a technology/security allocation driven by rising cyber risk and regulatory demand, but the sector can be volatile and faces risks from competition, product obsolescence, and broader tech-market cycles.
  • Operationally, PANW focuses on firewalls and broad subscription security services, CRWD on cloud-delivered endpoint and AI-powered protection, and FTNT on converged networking/security appliances and secure connectivity products.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop, sell, or manage products and services—like antivirus software, firewalls, identity management, and managed security services—designed to protect organizations and individuals from digital threats. For investors, these stocks are typically seen as part of a technology/security allocation driven by rising cyber risk and regulatory demand, but they can be volatile and subject to industry competition, product obsolescence, and broader tech-market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palo Alto Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

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