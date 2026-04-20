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Best Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CF Industries, Mosaic, and Nutrien are MarketBeat's top fertilizer stocks to watch today, identified by the site’s stock screener.
  • Fertilizer stocks are cyclical and commodity-linked, with revenues and margins driven by crop prices, planting cycles, natural gas feedstock costs, weather, and trade or regulatory policy risks.
  • CF (ammonia/nitrogen), Mosaic (phosphate/potash), and Nutrien (retail, potash, nitrogen, phosphate) recently had the highest dollar trading volume among fertilizer names, signaling elevated market interest and liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

CF Industries, Mosaic, and Nutrien are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are equity shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell fertilizer products and related agricultural nutrients (such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash) and services used in crop production. Investors treat them as cyclical, commodity-linked plays whose revenues and margins depend on factors like crop prices and planting cycles, natural gas feedstock costs, weather and trade or regulatory policies, creating both upside from rising agricultural demand and downside from volatile input costs and policy risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Featured Stories

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Should You Invest $1,000 in CF Industries Right Now?

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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