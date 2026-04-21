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Best Financial Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX) as the top Financial stocks to watch based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Robinhood (HOOD) is a retail financial platform offering stocks, ETFs, options and cryptocurrencies with features like fractional trading, recurring investments, margin access and instant withdrawals.
  • Coinbase (COIN) provides crypto financial infrastructure and a liquidity marketplace for consumers and institutions, while IPXX is a SPAC included among the most actively traded Financial names.
  • Interested in Robinhood Markets? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurance companies, asset managers, broker-dealers, exchanges, and other fintech firms—whose business models center on lending, insurance, asset management, and transaction processing. Investors evaluate them for sensitivity to interest rates, credit and economic cycles, regulatory changes and capital requirements, and often consider them for dividend income and cyclical exposure within a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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