Best Financial Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurance companies, asset managers, broker-dealers, exchanges, and other fintech firms—whose business models center on lending, insurance, asset management, and transaction processing. Investors evaluate them for sensitivity to interest rates, credit and economic cycles, regulatory changes and capital requirements, and often consider them for dividend income and cyclical exposure within a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

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Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

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