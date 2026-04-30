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Best Gold Stocks To Research - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Newmont logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five gold stocks to watch today: Newmont, Freeport‑McMoRan, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, and AngloGold Ashanti.
  • These stocks provide exposure to gold prices and potential company-level income but carry firm-specific risks—such as mine costs, production disruptions, and geopolitical/regulatory factors—and were the highest by dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, and AngloGold Ashanti are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is exploring for, mining, producing, refining, or selling gold (including some service and equipment providers to the gold industry). Investors use them to gain exposure to changes in the price of gold and potential company-level income, but they also carry firm-specific risks—such as mine costs, production disruptions and geopolitical/regulatory factors—that can make their share prices diverge from the metal's spot price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AU

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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