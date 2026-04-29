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Best Gold Stocks To Watch Now - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Newmont logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five gold stocks to watch: Newmont (NEM), Barrick (B), Freeport‑McMoRan (FCX), Coeur Mining (CDE) and Agnico Eagle (AEM), selected for the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Gold stocks are commonly used for exposure to gold prices and as an inflation hedge, but investors face company‑specific operational, commodity‑price and geopolitical risks.
  • Newmont and Barrick stand out as industry leaders—Newmont with extensive global operations across multiple metals, and Barrick as a top gold/copper producer that co‑owns the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Newmont, Barrick Mining, Freeport-McMoRan, Coeur Mining, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing, exploring for, or financing gold (including miners and royalty/streaming firms). Their prices often track the price of physical gold and broader macroeconomic conditions, so investors use them for gold exposure or inflation hedging while accepting company-specific operational, commodity-price and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

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