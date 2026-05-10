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Best Green Energy Stocks To Research - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NWTN and Nuvve were highlighted by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the green energy stocks to watch, based on having the highest dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • NWTN is a smart passenger vehicle company that develops electric vehicles and other mobility solutions, including the Supersport coupe, MUSE, and ADA, across the U.S., UAE, and Mainland China.
  • Nuvve focuses on vehicle-to-grid technology, allowing EV batteries to store unused energy and sell it back to the power grid, with operations in the U.S. and several European markets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NWTN.

NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, developing, or supporting renewable and low-carbon energy solutions, such as solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, and energy efficiency technologies. For stock market investors, these stocks represent opportunities to invest in the transition away from fossil fuels, often with growth potential tied to government policy, technological advances, and rising demand for cleaner energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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