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Best Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Conagra Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Conagra Brands (CAG), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) and Casey's General Stores (CASY) were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the top grocery stocks to watch, having the highest dollar trading volume among grocery names in recent days.
  • MarketBeat notes grocery stocks are typically defensive assets that deliver steady, predictable revenues and often dividends, but they tend to have modest growth and margins that are sensitive to commodity, labor and competitive pricing pressures.
  • Conagra is highlighted separately after a roughly 60% decline and a headline suggesting its stock now yields nearly 9%, marking it as a potential income/value opportunity to evaluate.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Casey's General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling food and household essentials—supermarket chains, discount grocers, online grocery retailers and food wholesalers. Investors typically view them as defensive assets that deliver steady, predictable revenues and often dividends, though growth is usually modest and margins are sensitive to commodity, labor and competitive pricing pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Conagra Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Conagra Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Conagra Brands wasn't on the list.

While Conagra Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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