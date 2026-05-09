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Best Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified CAVA Group, Maplebear (Instacart), and Casey’s General Stores as the grocery stocks to watch, based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that grocery stocks are often seen as defensive investments because demand for food and household essentials tends to stay steady even during economic downturns.
  • Each highlighted company plays a different role in the sector: CAVA is a restaurant chain, Maplebear provides online grocery delivery and retail software, and Casey’s operates convenience stores and gasoline stations with grocery offerings.
  • Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group.

CAVA Group, Maplebear, and Casey's General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or sale of food and household essentials, such as supermarket chains, packaged food makers, and consumer staples distributors. For stock market investors, they are often viewed as defensive investments because demand for groceries tends to remain relatively steady even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CAVA Group Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAVA Group wasn't on the list.

While CAVA Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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