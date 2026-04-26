Best Grocery Stocks To Follow Today - April 26th

Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies that operate grocery stores, supermarkets, food wholesalers, distributors or other businesses focused on selling everyday food and household items. Investors often treat them as consumer-staples or defensive investments because they tend to deliver steady demand and cash flow, though profitability can be affected by competition, input-cost swings and shifts toward e-commerce and private-label brands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

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CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

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