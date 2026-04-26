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Best Grocery Stocks To Follow Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Casey's General Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Casey's General Stores (CASY), CAVA Group (CAVA) and Conagra Brands (CAG) as the grocery stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Grocery stocks are typically viewed as defensive consumer-staples with steady demand, but their profitability can be pressured by competition, input-cost swings and shifts toward e-commerce and private-label brands.
  • Company snapshots: Casey's operates convenience stores and gasoline stations with a focus on freshly prepared food, while Conagra is a large packaged-food company operating across Grocery & Snacks and Refrigerated & Frozen segments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies that operate grocery stores, supermarkets, food wholesalers, distributors or other businesses focused on selling everyday food and household items. Investors often treat them as consumer-staples or defensive investments because they tend to deliver steady demand and cash flow, though profitability can be affected by competition, input-cost swings and shifts toward e-commerce and private-label brands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Casey's General Stores Right Now?

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

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