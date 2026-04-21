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Best Growth Stocks To Follow Now - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Prologis (PLD), Teledyne Technologies (TDY) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND) as the top Growth stocks to watch, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among Growth stocks.
  • Prologis is a global logistics real estate leader with roughly 1.2 billion square feet across 19 countries and has seen notable momentum from data-center demand.
  • Teledyne provides advanced imaging, sensor and semiconductor technologies for industrial markets, while Ascendis Pharma is a biopharma commercializing SKYTROFA and advancing rare endocrinology and oncology candidates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, and Ascendis Pharma A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow revenue and earnings faster than the overall market, often because of expanding market share, innovation, or scalable business models. They typically reinvest profits instead of paying dividends, which can produce higher valuations and greater price volatility but also the potential for significant capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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