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Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven healthcare stocks to watch — UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Hims & Hers Health, and Cencora were identified as the healthcare names with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The list spans a wide range of healthcare businesses — The companies cover health insurance, pharmaceutical distribution, medical devices, surgical robotics, telehealth, and drug sourcing/distribution, showing broad investor interest across the sector.
  • Several stocks are tied to major healthcare trends — The article points to areas like minimally invasive surgery, telehealth, and pharmaceutical supply chains as key growth themes behind these stocks.
  • Interested in UnitedHealth Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Hims & Hers Health, and Cencora are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies in the healthcare industry that investors can buy on the stock market. This includes businesses involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, insurance, and other healthcare services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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