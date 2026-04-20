Free Trial
→ SpaceX has a bottleneck - and one tiny stock fills it (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Best Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Hims & Hers Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names five healthcare stocks to watch — HIMS, UNH, JNJ, ISRG, and TEM — which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among healthcare names in recent days.
  • The group spans diverse subsectors — telehealth (Hims & Hers), insurance and services (UnitedHealth/Optum), pharmaceuticals and medtech (Johnson & Johnson), surgical robotics (Intuitive Surgical), and AI-driven precision medicine (Tempus) — offering varied growth and defensive exposures.
  • Investors should weigh healthcare’s steady demand and defensive appeal against sector-specific risks such as regulatory oversight, clinical trial outcomes, patent expirations, and reimbursement policy changes.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, and Tempus AI are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equities of companies operating in medical and health-related industries—pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, health insurers, and other healthcare service providers—whose revenues come from developing, producing, and delivering medical products and care. Investors view them for potential growth and defensive characteristics tied to steady healthcare demand, while weighing sector-specific risks like regulatory oversight, clinical trial results, patent expirations, and reimbursement policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hims & Hers Health Right Now?

Before you consider Hims & Hers Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hims & Hers Health wasn't on the list.

While Hims & Hers Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines