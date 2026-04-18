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Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Caterpillar (CAT): Highlighted by MarketBeat's screener for high recent dollar trading volume, Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment and is positioned to benefit from infrastructure and data-center–related demand.
  • Coherent (COHR): Noted for heavy trading, Coherent makes lasers, optical components and engineered materials used in industrial, communications and AI-related markets, with partnerships (e.g., NVIDIA) underscoring AI exposure.
  • Linde (LIN): Also among the top-traded industrials, Linde is a global industrial-gas supplier (oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, specialty gases) whose performance tracks industrial production, energy and clean-tech trends.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Caterpillar, Coherent, and Linde are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make or supply goods, machinery, equipment, and services used in manufacturing, construction, transportation, and other heavy industries. For investors, they provide exposure to the industrial sector and tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, infrastructure and capital spending, and commodity and trade trends (examples include machinery makers, aerospace and defense firms, and industrial conglomerates). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

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