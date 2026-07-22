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Best Industrial Stocks To Watch Now - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener highlighted Danaher, Caterpillar, EQT, Coherent, and Honeywell International as the industrial stocks to watch, based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames industrial stocks as a way to gain exposure to economic growth and infrastructure spending, since many are tied to manufacturing, construction, transportation, and related business activity.
  • Each featured company spans a different industrial niche, from medical and biotech tools at Danaher to construction equipment at Caterpillar, natural gas production at EQT, laser and optical systems at Coherent, and aerospace/automation businesses at Honeywell.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Danaher.

Danaher, Caterpillar, EQT, Coherent, and Honeywell International are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the industrial sector, including businesses involved in manufacturing, aerospace and defense, transportation, construction, machinery, and related services. For stock market investors, these stocks are often viewed as a way to gain exposure to economic growth and infrastructure spending, since their performance can be closely tied to business investment and overall economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

EQT (EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

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While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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