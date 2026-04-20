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Best Lithium Stocks To Watch Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven Lithium stocks to watch today per MarketBeat’s screener are Critical Metals (CRML), Amprius Technologies (AMPX), Sigma Lithium (SGML), Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC), QuantumScape (QS), Lithium Americas (LAC), and Lithium Argentina (LAR), selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among lithium names in recent days.
  • These companies span the lithium value chain—from miners and developers in Argentina and Brazil to battery‑technology firms—offering exposure to demand from EVs and renewables, but investors should note the sector can be volatile due to commodity cycles, supply constraints, and policy or technological changes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals.

Critical Metals, Amprius Technologies, Sigma Lithium, Lithium Americas (Argentina), QuantumScape, Lithium Americas, and Lithium Americas (Argentina) are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the lithium value chain—including miners, refiners, chemical producers, and firms that make lithium-based battery materials—whose products supply batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand for lithium driven by EVs and renewables, but these stocks can be volatile because prices and profitability depend on commodity cycles, supply constraints, and policy or technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAR)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAR

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Critical Metals Right Now?

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