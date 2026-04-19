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Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Mid Cap stocks to watch today — SQQQ, TSLL, HIMS, ALCC, and AAL — chosen because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among mid-cap names in recent days.
  • SQQQ is a 3x inverse ETF that seeks daily returns equal to three times the opposite of the NASDAQ-100, making it a leveraged bearish/hedging tool rather than a long-term buy-and-hold vehicle.
  • The group illustrates mid-cap diversity: Hims & Hers is a telehealth platform, ALCC is a SPAC with no significant operations, and AAL is a large network airline, reflecting the growth/stability trade-off typical of mid-cap stocks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, AltC Acquisition, and American Airlines Group are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium market capitalizations—commonly in the roughly $2 billion to $10 billion range—positioned between small-cap and large-cap firms. They typically offer a balance of growth potential and relative stability, being more established than small caps but often faster-growing (and somewhat more volatile) than large caps, which can appeal to investors seeking moderate risk with upside. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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