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Best Music Stocks To Follow Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five Music stocks to watch today: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), NetEase (NTES), Warner Music Group (WMG), Dolby Laboratories (DLB), and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), which had the highest dollar trading volume among Music stocks in recent days.
  • Music stocks provide exposure to recurring subscription and royalty-based revenue but carry risks from changing technology, licensing disputes, and shifting listener tastes.
  • The list covers different parts of the music value chain—Chinese streaming/karaoke platforms (TME, NTES), a major record label/publisher (WMG), an audio-technology licensor (DLB), and a live-event/venue operator (MSGE)—offering varied ways to play the sector.
  • Interested in Tencent Music Entertainment Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the creation, distribution, monetization, or facilitation of music—this includes record labels, music publishers, streaming platforms, live-event promoters, rights-management firms, and audio-equipment makers. Investors consider them a way to gain exposure to consumer music consumption and royalty-based revenue, typically offering recurring income from subscriptions and licensing but carrying risks from changing technology, licensing disputes, and shifting listener tastes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Right Now?

Before you consider Tencent Music Entertainment Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tencent Music Entertainment Group wasn't on the list.

While Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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