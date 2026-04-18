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Best Nuclear Stocks To Consider - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights five nuclear stocks to watch: Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), BWX Technologies (BWXT), Centrus Energy (LEU) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), which had the highest dollar trading volume among nuclear stocks in recent days.
  • Nuclear stocks are heavily influenced by government policy, safety and regulatory developments, and uranium price swings, making them relatively volatile but potentially attractive for investors seeking exposure to low‑carbon baseload energy.
  • Company focuses differ: Oklo and NuScale are developing advanced reactor technologies (fission power plants and small modular reactors), while BWX and Centrus supply components and fuel services to governments and utilities.
  • Interested in Oklo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oklo, NuScale Power, BWX Technologies, Centrus Energy, and Nano Nuclear Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies involved in the nuclear power sector — including uranium miners, fuel producers, reactor and component manufacturers, utilities that operate nuclear plants, and firms providing construction, maintenance, and waste‑management services. As an investment category they’re heavily influenced by government policy, safety and regulatory developments, and uranium price swings, which can make them relatively volatile but potentially attractive to investors seeking exposure to low‑carbon baseload energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

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