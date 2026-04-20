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Best Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), and Centrus Energy (LEU) as the three nuclear stocks to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among nuclear-sector equities in recent days.
  • Oklo designs and develops fission power plants and provides used nuclear fuel recycling services, targeting reliable commercial-scale energy in the U.S.
  • NuScale Power develops modular light-water small modular reactors (NPM/VOYGR) for electricity, district heating, desalination, and hydrogen production, while Centrus Energy supplies low-enriched uranium, separative work units (SWU), and other fuel components and technical services to utilities globally.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oklo, NuScale Power, and Centrus Energy are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" are shares of companies involved in the nuclear power and nuclear fuel industries, including uranium miners, fuel processors, reactor builders, equipment suppliers, and utilities that operate nuclear plants. Investors treating nuclear stocks typically consider factors like government policy and regulation, uranium price cycles, long-term demand for low‑carbon baseload power, and the technical, safety and waste-management risks unique to the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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