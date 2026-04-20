Best Space Stocks To Consider - April 20th

AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities relate to the space economy—including rocket and launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space infrastructure suppliers, remote-sensing and communications firms, and space-tourism ventures. Investors treat them as a thematic bet on long-term technological growth and strategic importance, but the sector carries high capital intensity, regulatory and technical risks, long development timelines, and significant market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

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