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Best Space Stocks To Consider - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five space stocks to watch: MarketBeat’s screener flags AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE), Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) as the highest dollar-volume space names over the past several days.
  • The space sector is a thematic bet on long-term technological growth and strategic importance but carries high capital intensity, long development timelines, regulatory and technical risks, and significant market volatility.
  • These companies span the space value chain—from consumer-satellite and communications (AST SpaceMobile) and launch providers (Rocket Lab) to large aerospace primes supplying engines, satellites and defense systems (GE, Boeing, Lockheed)—offering diversified exposure to the industry.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities relate to the space economy—including rocket and launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space infrastructure suppliers, remote-sensing and communications firms, and space-tourism ventures. Investors treat them as a thematic bet on long-term technological growth and strategic importance, but the sector carries high capital intensity, regulatory and technical risks, long development timelines, and significant market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile Right Now?

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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