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Best Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged GE Aerospace (GE), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Boeing (BA) as the top space stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume among space-related companies in recent days.
  • Each firm plays a distinct role in the space ecosystem: GE Aerospace supplies commercial and military engines and propulsion, Rocket Lab offers launch services and spacecraft design/manufacturing for small/medium rockets, and Boeing spans commercial airplanes as well as defense, space and launch systems.
  • MarketBeat notes that space stocks are viewed as growth-oriented and potentially volatile investments driven by long development cycles, technological risk and government contracts, so elevated trading volume may signal heightened investor interest and risk.
  • Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Space stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose primary business or significant operations are tied to the space industry—such as launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space infrastructure and services, and related suppliers and defense contractors. Investors typically view these stocks as growth-oriented and potentially volatile investments driven by long development cycles, technological risk, government contracts and regulation, and the long-term commercial potential of space activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

SpaceX has quietly filed to go public later this year. Ahead of what's expected to be the largest IPO of all time, there are seven space stocks that you can buy today that are positioned to benefit from accelerating space commercialization in 2026.

These seven companies are shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
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