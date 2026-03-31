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Best Telecom Stocks To Follow Today - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five telecom stocks to watch today: AT&T (T), Vodafone Group (VOD), Dycom Industries (DY), TELUS (TU), and Bel Fuse (BELFB).
  • These names were the top telecoms by dollar trading volume in recent days, and reflect investor focus on a sector that is capital‑intensive and income‑oriented with generally stable cash flows but notable regulatory, technological, and competitive risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AT&T.

AT&T, Vodafone Group, Dycom Industries, TELUS, and Bel Fuse are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or supply equipment and services for telecommunications — including wireless and wireline carriers, broadband and internet service providers, satellite operators, and network-equipment manufacturers. Investors typically view them as capital‑intensive, income‑oriented businesses with relatively stable cash flows but significant regulatory exposure and sensitivity to technological change and competitive pricing pressure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

TELUS (TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TU

Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

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