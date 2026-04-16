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BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price Down 4.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
BETA Technologies logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.9% to $17.37 on Thursday, with volume of about 180,679 shares — roughly an 87% drop versus average daily trading.
  • Quarterly results showed a large EPS miss (loss of $2.02 vs. −$0.47 expected) even as revenue beat at $11.13M and rose 152% year-over-year; the company also shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.10) and very high liquidity (current and quick ratios 22.77).
  • Analysts remain mostly bullish (nine Buys, one Hold, one Sell) with an average price target of $34.00 and recent targets in the ~$33–$40 range, giving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy."
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.3690. Approximately 180,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,365,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BETA Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BETA Technologies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BETA Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BETA

BETA Technologies Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 152.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BETA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,642,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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