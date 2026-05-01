BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,613 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 64,347 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

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BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.66. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BGSF had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in BGSF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc NYSE: BGSF is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.

BGSF's service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.

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