Bicara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Bicara Therapeutics NASDAQ: BCAX said it made progress during the first quarter of 2026 on the development and commercialization strategy for its lead drug candidate, ficerafusp alfa, or FICERA, while reporting a strengthened cash position following a February public offering.

On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Claire Mazumdar said Bicara remains focused on advancing FICERA, which she described as a potentially “best and first-in-class” bifunctional EGFR-directed antibody combined with a TGF-beta ligand trap for the treatment of HPV-negative first-line head and neck cancer.

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Mazumdar said the company is working to execute its development plan for FICERA, prepare for commercial launch and explore the drug’s potential beyond the lead indication while maintaining financial discipline.

FORTIFY-HN01 remains on track for interim analysis

Bicara said enrollment in its pivotal FORTIFY-HN01 trial remains on track to reach “substantial enrollment” by the end of 2026. The company expects an interim analysis in mid-2027 to support a potential accelerated approval filing.

The FORTIFY-HN01 study is evaluating FICERA in combination with pembrolizumab in frontline recurrent or metastatic HPV-negative head and neck cancer. Chief Medical Officer Bill Schelman said the company’s most mature Phase 1b data set, evaluating 1,500 milligrams of FICERA weekly plus pembrolizumab, showed deep and durable responses with two years of follow-up.

Schelman said that cohort demonstrated a median duration of response of 21.7 months and median overall survival of 21.3 months, which he said was more than double the overall survival observed with standard-of-care pembrolizumab in HPV-negative patients.

The company also evaluated 750 milligrams weekly and 2,000 milligrams every other week in combination with pembrolizumab. Schelman said data across the three Phase 1b cohorts support the role of TGF-beta inhibition in FICERA’s mechanism and reinforce the company’s confidence in overall response rate as the basis for a potential accelerated approval strategy.

ASCO update to include longer-term data

Bicara expects to present updated data at ASCO 2026 from all three Phase 1b expansion cohorts in frontline recurrent or metastatic HPV-negative head and neck cancer. Schelman said the presentation will include three-year follow-up from the 1,500 milligram weekly cohort, as well as longer-term endpoints from the 750 milligram weekly and 2,000 milligram every-other-week cohorts.

During the question-and-answer session, company executives said the 750 milligram and 2,000 milligram cohorts will have approximately 12 to 18 months of median follow-up. Mazumdar also said the ASCO presentation will include more mature data than the abstracts.

In response to a question about benchmarks for three-year survival in HPV-negative head and neck cancer, Mazumdar said pembrolizumab in all-comers has delivered about 20% to 25% three-year overall survival, while real-world data suggest roughly 15% to 20% in the HPV-negative subset. She said Bicara aims to discuss what it views as an “immunotherapy tail” driven by TGF-beta-related durability.

Company plans alternative dosing study

Bicara also outlined plans to begin an alternative dosing study in the third quarter of 2026, following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The randomized study is expected to enroll approximately 150 to 200 patients.

All patients in the study will receive 1,500 milligrams weekly of FICERA plus pembrolizumab for 12 weeks. They will then be randomized to either continue the weekly FICERA regimen with pembrolizumab or transition to 2,250 milligrams of FICERA every three weeks plus pembrolizumab. The primary endpoint will be progression-free survival.

Schelman said the study is designed to preserve FICERA’s potential efficacy profile while creating more practical treatment options for patients and providers. He said the company still expects to seek accelerated approval based on the 1,500 milligram weekly dose in FORTIFY-HN01, while running the alternative dosing study in parallel.

In the Q&A, Mazumdar said the alternative dosing study is not designed as a non-inferiority trial. She said the FDA was comfortable with progression-free survival as the endpoint because the study is intended to assess whether durability is maintained between the two dosing approaches.

President and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Cohlhepp said the company believes the 12-week weekly induction period can support rapid and deep responses, followed by a maintenance phase that may reduce clinic burden and improve convenience.

Commercial preparations and broader development

Bicara said it is expanding its leadership team as it moves toward potential commercialization. Mazumdar said former Chief Medical Officer David Raben has moved into a senior executive adviser role, while Schelman has stepped into the CMO position. The company also recently hired Alex Kharazi as chief commercial officer.

Cohlhepp said head and neck cancer represents a significant global market projected to exceed $5 billion in global sales in the 2030s. He said HPV-negative patients represent a large majority of frontline recurrent metastatic cases, with roughly 50,000 annual incident patients across major markets, including approximately 18,000 in the U.S., where Bicara plans to launch first.

Beyond frontline recurrent metastatic HPV-negative head and neck cancer, Bicara is evaluating FICERA in other settings and tumor types. Cohlhepp said the company has initiated two investigator-sponsored studies in locally advanced head and neck cancer and is enrolling additional cohorts, including patients with frontline recurrent metastatic HPV-negative disease with CPS less than or equal to 1 and patients with HPV-positive disease with a heavy smoking history.

The company is also enrolling a Phase 1b expansion cohort evaluating FICERA as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in third-line or later metastatic colorectal cancer. Cohlhepp said Bicara is taking a measured approach in colorectal cancer and will apply a high bar before making further investment decisions.

Cash runway extends into first half of 2029

Chief Financial Officer Ivan Hyep said first-quarter operating expenses increased from the prior-year period, driven by clinical operations and development expenses related to FORTIFY-HN01, including manufacturing and development costs. Personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, also rose as the company expanded its workforce.

Hyep said Bicara expects operating expenses to continue increasing in 2026 as it invests in clinical operations, the pivotal FORTIFY-HN01 trial, the parallel dosing study and early commercial and medical infrastructure.

The company ended the first quarter with $539.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Hyep said Bicara’s February public offering generated $161.8 million in net proceeds and provides a cash runway into the first half of 2029.

About Bicara Therapeutics NASDAQ: BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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