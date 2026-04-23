Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share and revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

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Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 301.66% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. On average, analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $29,297.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,972.39. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 9,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $8.00 price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company's core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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