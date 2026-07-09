Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.1601. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,166,967 shares traded.

Get BSIN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSIN

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 213.60%.The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,371 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp. NASDAQ: USEG is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company's activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here