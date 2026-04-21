Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading 0.4% Higher - What's Next?

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 and last traded at GBX 98. 199,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 493,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Big Technologies from GBX 80 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 105 price target on shares of Big Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Technologies

Big Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of £286.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.86.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,973 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Big Technologies PLC will post 6.8231441 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies is the parent company of the Buddi group, which was founded in 2005. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry. Big Technologies provides products and services under the 'Buddi' brand with the primary focus being the criminal justice market. Big Technologies (under the Buddi brand) has created a leading, integrated technology platform (including both hardware and software solutions) for remote monitoring of individuals, providing state-of-the-art Electronic Monitoring (EM) solutions on a SaaS-like, subscription basis.

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