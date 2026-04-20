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Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Down 5.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Biglari logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Biglari stock fell 5.6% on Monday to about $290.47 (previous close $307.66), with roughly 91,694 shares trading — about 15% below its average daily volume.
  • The shares trade well below key technicals (50‑day SMA $343, 200‑day SMA $352.76) and at a low valuation (market cap ≈ $665M, P/E 5.74), while the company shows moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.60) and strong liquidity (current ratio 2.43).
  • Insider buying: CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 3,320 shares at $301.06 on March 9, raising his stake to about 1.34M shares, and insiders now own roughly 68.5% of the company’s stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Biglari.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $292.69 and last traded at $290.47. Approximately 91,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 108,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.66.

Biglari Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.76. The company has a market cap of $665.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 3,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.06 per share, with a total value of $999,519.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,342,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $404,209,177.20. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,717 shares of company stock worth $2,978,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Biglari by 608.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Biglari by 128.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 148.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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