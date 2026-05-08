BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $41.01. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. BILL shares last traded at $40.0410, with a volume of 1,732,716 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on BILL in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.10.

Get BILL alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — BILL reported $0.68 EPS vs. ~$0.55 consensus and revenue of ~$406.6M (up ~13.5% YoY); management held a conference call and released materials highlighting the beat. MarketBeat Q3 results and call

Q3 results beat expectations — BILL reported $0.68 EPS vs. ~$0.55 consensus and revenue of ~$406.6M (up ~13.5% YoY); management held a conference call and released materials highlighting the beat. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance materially — BILL gave Q4 EPS guidance well above Street (~$0.690–0.720 vs. ~$0.48 consensus) and raised FY26 EPS and revenue targets, signaling stronger forward earnings power. Guidance / press release

Raised guidance materially — BILL gave Q4 EPS guidance well above Street (~$0.690–0.720 vs. ~$0.48 consensus) and raised FY26 EPS and revenue targets, signaling stronger forward earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Workforce reduction and AI focus — Management said it will cut up to ~30% of staff and prioritize AI initiatives to sharpen product roadmap and improve margins; markets tend to reward clear cost saves and productivity pivots. PYMNTS: workforce cut and AI strategy

Workforce reduction and AI focus — Management said it will cut up to ~30% of staff and prioritize AI initiatives to sharpen product roadmap and improve margins; markets tend to reward clear cost saves and productivity pivots. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction noted — Reuters reports the ~30% job cut and profitability push sent shares higher in extended trading, indicating investors are rewarding the cost-action/efficiency story. Reuters: shares jump after cuts

Market reaction noted — Reuters reports the ~30% job cut and profitability push sent shares higher in extended trading, indicating investors are rewarding the cost-action/efficiency story. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / valuation context — Coverage pieces (e.g., Zacks) discuss the earnings beat and compare BILL to peers like Datadog; useful for relative-value and competitive context but not immediate drivers. Zacks: BILL vs. DDOG

Analyst / valuation context — Coverage pieces (e.g., Zacks) discuss the earnings beat and compare BILL to peers like Datadog; useful for relative-value and competitive context but not immediate drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Ignore unrelated headlines — Several items using the word “bill” refer to legislative measures and are not connected to BILL Holdings’ business; they should not affect the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BILL by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BILL by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BILL by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Trading Up 5.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BILL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BILL wasn't on the list.

While BILL currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here