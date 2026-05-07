Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Shares Up 10.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $88.80 and last traded at $90.0250. 520,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 333,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

Get Billiontoone alerts: Sign Up

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. The business's revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.29.

View Our Latest Report on BLLN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,078,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the first quarter worth approximately $29,179,000.

Billiontoone Trading Up 11.7%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Billiontoone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Billiontoone wasn't on the list.

While Billiontoone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here