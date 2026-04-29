Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Stock Price Down 8.3% - What's Next?

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.16 and last traded at $71.7260. Approximately 132,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 304,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLLN. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Billiontoone from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 349.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $78.06.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Billiontoone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLLN. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth about $103,786,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth about $13,373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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